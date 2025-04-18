Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,140,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $114,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,682.10. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,242 shares of company stock valued at $156,427. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

