Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

