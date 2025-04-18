Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.