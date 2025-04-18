Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 868.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $69.23.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

