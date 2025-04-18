First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 748.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Advantage by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1,219.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

