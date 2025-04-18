First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of First Financial worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 420.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 62.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. This represents a 12.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

THFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

