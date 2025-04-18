First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMBH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FMBH stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

