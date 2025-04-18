First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $12,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

AIRR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

