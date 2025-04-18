Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,073,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 620,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,739,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 256,466 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 433.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $4,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 169.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. The trade was a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,031.25. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

