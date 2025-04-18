Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gentherm by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 157,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $15,400,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gentherm Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ THRM opened at $24.39 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.