Franklin Resources Inc. Has $374,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $358,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,503.47. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $50,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,903.36. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,833,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

