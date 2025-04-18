Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Cannell & Spears LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $15,796,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 382,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,618,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,282,000 after buying an additional 172,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.09 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,238.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,903.70. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 56,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $1,443,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,428.68. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,860 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

