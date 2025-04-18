FY2028 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity Decreased by Analyst

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.