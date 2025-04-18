Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stake Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Genie Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,270,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,804,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Genie Energy by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE opened at $14.92 on Friday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.85 million, a PE ratio of 106.54 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Genie Energy

Genie Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.