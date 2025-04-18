Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $28,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,299,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after purchasing an additional 325,737 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,650,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,477,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 135,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KW stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $936.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

