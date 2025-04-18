Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of Ingles Markets worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $82.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMKTA

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.