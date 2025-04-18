Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.34 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 281,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $8.00 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,935. This trade represents a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

