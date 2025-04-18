Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $25,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Everi by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Everi by 86.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

