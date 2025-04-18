Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,177 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $26,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FER. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ferrovial by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.9 %

FER stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

