Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,266 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 15.1% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

