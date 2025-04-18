Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,320 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $28,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. BIT Capital GmbH grew its position in Arvinas by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 263,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $23,845,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $54.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

