Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,352 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,586,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 176,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $520,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 51.19 and a quick ratio of 51.19.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

