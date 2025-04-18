Glenview Trust co Has $128.54 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,413 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Glenview Trust co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,494,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 225,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.