Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,264,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,716,000 after buying an additional 164,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 915,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 106,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 801,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAE opened at $57.10 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

