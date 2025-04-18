Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.