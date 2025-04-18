Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1,302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.
Hasbro Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
Read More
