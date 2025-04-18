HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

