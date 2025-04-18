HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of HF Sinclair worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.