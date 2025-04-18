Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Huron Consulting Group worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 79,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURN opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,452. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

