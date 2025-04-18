Invesco Ltd. Acquires 51,160 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 875,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CareDx by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

CareDx Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $17.62 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.