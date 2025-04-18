Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,464,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,953,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX opened at $60.21 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.