Invesco Ltd. Buys 16,712 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Merus were worth $33,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,497,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,076,000 after acquiring an additional 610,139 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Merus by 83.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 328,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $7,569,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,256,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,722,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the period. Finally, Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Merus Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

