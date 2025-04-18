Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $32,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

