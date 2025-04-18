Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $32,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $306.02 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total value of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial



LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

