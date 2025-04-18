Invesco Ltd. Has $32.70 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LANC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lancaster Colony from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Shares of LANC opened at $189.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.36. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.38. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.43 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 17,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $3,250,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,386.36. This trade represents a 23.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

