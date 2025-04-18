Invesco Ltd. Has $32.81 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,620,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

