Invesco Ltd. Has $33.22 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,982 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.85% of The GEO Group worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

