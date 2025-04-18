Invesco Ltd. Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,250,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,577,000 after buying an additional 459,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,703,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,285 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,496,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in New Gold by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGD opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

