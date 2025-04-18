Invesco Ltd. Has $33.76 Million Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.50% of IMAX worth $33,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Profile

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.