Invesco Ltd. Has $33.96 Million Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of Glacier Bancorp worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBCI

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.