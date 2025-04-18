Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Lear by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lear by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

