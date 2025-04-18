Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,291 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Penske Automotive Group worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.25.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. This trade represents a 23.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAG opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.17. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

