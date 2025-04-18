Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,536,484 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,536,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.67% of Varonis Systems worth $33,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Varonis Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Wolfe Research raised Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

