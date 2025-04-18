Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,338,291 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,338,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

