Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,484,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.72% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. FMR LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,862,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,030,000 after acquiring an additional 142,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

