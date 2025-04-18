iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Idaho Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 28,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,134,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

