KeyCorp Cuts HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $100.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

HealthEquity stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after acquiring an additional 125,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,154,000 after purchasing an additional 224,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

