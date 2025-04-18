Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,611,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,154 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $29,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

