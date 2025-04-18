Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of LNC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

