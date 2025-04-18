Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,367 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

