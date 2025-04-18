Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

